Warriors and Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar back in Zim to inspire grassroots football, meets ZIFA NC

Warriors and Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar attended the FIFA Football For Schools program which is underway in Harare.

Grobbelaar, who is based in England, is in the country and met several teachers and grassroots coaches from around the country at the event at Prince Edward High School.

The former goalkeeper also had a meeting with the ZIFA Nomalisation Committee where they discussed the future of Zimbabwean football.

The meeting was also attended by his wife Janne Hamre Karlsen, who was a board member at the now defunct Norwegian second-tier side Øygarden FK.

Meanwhile, the FIFA Football for Schools program targets school going children from the development stage.

It is run by FIFA, in collaboration with UNESCO, with the aim of contributing to the education, development and empowerment of around 700 million children.

The programme is designed to promote targeted life skills and competencies through football and contribute to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).