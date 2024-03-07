Azam place prize-tag on want-away striker Prince Dube

Tanzanian Premier League Azam have placed a prize tag on Prince Dube after the striker informed the club about his intention to terminate his contract.

Dube, who has of late been missing from the team, communicated his intention in a letter submitted to the management.

This was confirmed by the club’s Head of Information and Communication Thabiti Zakaria, who said: “Azam FC confirms receiving a contract termination letter from Dube requesting that he wants to leave after joining the club in 2020.

“He has submitted his letter to the management which has already responded.”

According to reports in Tanzania, Azam won’t block the Warriors international from leaving but they have set conditions and made it clear that any departure would come at a cost.

The prize tag is believed to be around USD $300,000.

Azam also told the striker that he can pay this buy-out clause should no club expresses interest in meeting that demand.

Dube has two years left on his contract with the Tanzanian Premier League club.