No league action for Rufaro Stadium on Castle Lager Premiership season kick off

Rufaro Stadium will not host any game when the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season begins this weekend.

The venue was scheduled to undergo inspection this week in preparation for the new campaign.

The ground has been undergoing extensive renovations for a year after spending over three seasons without hosting top-flight games.

Had it been cleared, Rufaro Stadium was supposed to host the game between CAPS United and Chicken Inn on Saturday.

However, the PSL has now confirmed the match will now be played at Bata Stadium in Gweru.

This announcement confirms that there won’t be any league action in Harare in the opening weekend as the National Sports Stadium is also unavailable.