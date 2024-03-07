We are ready, declares Mangombe ahead of Highlanders clash

Dynamos coach Genesis ‘Kaka’ Mangombe believes his troops have what it takes to repeat the performance they produced in last season’s abandoned league match against Highlanders, when the two sides clash on Sunday.

The old foes renew their rivlary at Babourfields Stadium, as the 2024 season kicks of with the biggest match in the country’s top-flight.

Mangombe, whose charges totally outplayed Bosso before the match was abandoned due to crowd trouble last season, insists DeMbare have what it takes to repeat the same performance.

“We are more than ready, the preparations have gone well. We have tried to instill what we want in terms of the philosophy and the way we want these guys to play. Now they are understanding it better than last season,” said Mangombe.

“We expect the guys to perform very well and win games because what failed us last season was our poor conversion rate,” he added.

The youthful coach insists DeMbare’s 2-0 loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Chibuku Super Cup, does not summarize their potential this season.

“Our squad wasn’t complete, some of the players were not yet registered but now we have a full squad and there is stiff completion for places,” said Mangombe.

“It (the Castle Challenge Cup) was a cup game and there is always a bad day in the office,” added the former Yadah coach.

DeMbare captain Frank Makarati, who was injured in the Challenge Cup defeat to Ngezi, is back to full fitness.