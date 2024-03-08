Highlanders coach Kaindu offers squad update ahead of Dynamos clash

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu has given an update on their preparations for the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season opener against rivals Dynamos.

The Battle of Zimbabwe is the headlining fixture in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday One set for this weekend.

The match will be played on Sunday at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

The kick-off time is at 3 pm CAT.

Speaking at a presser ahead of the encounter, Kaindu said: “We are looking forward to the game that will be played on Sunday. So far we have no complaints to talk about.

“Everything seems to be going according to plan and our programmes.”

The gaffer added: “Our squad is almost complete…We have given slots to some of our junior players who are part of the team that will compete in the 2024 season.”

The game will mark Kaindu’s first competitive match since returning to Bosso in January.

The Zambian gaffer took over the reins following the departure of Portuguese coach Baltemar Brito.

Meanwhile, the gate charges for the Battle of Zimbabwe have been pegged at $5 for the rest of the ground and $10 for the VIP section.

The VVIP ticket is going for $20.

