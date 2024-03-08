Key players to miss Warriors games this month

A couple of key players in the Warriors squad are set to miss the four-nation invitational competition set for this month.

The national team will travel to Malawi for the mini tournament which will involve hosts, Zambia and Kenya.

The event will happen during this year’s first international break from 18-26 March 2024 in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Among the notable players set to miss the games are midfielders Bill Antonio and Marvelous Nakamba.

Both stars are on long term injuries and are sidelined for months.

Luton Town’s Nakamba is nursing a knee injury and his been out since December.

Antonio picked an ACL injury last week and his Belgian club KV Mechelen confirmed that the youngest will be sidelined for six-eight months.

Liverpool Academy star Isaac Mabaya, who was named in the previous Warriors squad Warriors for the World Cup Qualifiers in November last year, is also out injured and will miss the games.

Striker Admiral Muskwe is unavailable and has been out since November after suffering a hamstring injury on national duty.