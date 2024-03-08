Shandirwa goes ‘AWOL’, set to miss Bosso clash

Dynamos midfielder Tanaka ‘Kante’ Shandirwa will likely miss Sunday’s match against Highlanders, amid revelations that he has gone AWOL after a fallout with coach Genesis Mangombe.

The former Yadah Stars midfield workhorse’s behaviour off the field has come under scrutiny in the last few weeks to the point of Prophet Walter Magaya speaking to him over the issue.

A well-placed source at Dynamos told Soccer24 that Shandirwa was last seen at training on Tuesday, with speculation rife that the Warriors midfielder had an argument with Mangombe.

“We played a friendly against Black Mambas on Saturday, I’m not really sure what transpired but the coach was not happy with him Tanaka,” said the source.

“However, no words were exchanged. Tanaka then didn’t show up for training on Monday, he then came on Tuesday and was told by the coach not to train with others.

“We suspect the two argued over the telephone thereafter and Tanaka has not come to training since that day,” added the source.

Efforts to get a comment from Dynamos were not successful, as recently-appointed team manager’s Harry Lusengo’s phone went unanswered.