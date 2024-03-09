Another Zim player makes first appearance in matchday squad for EPL game

Another Zimbabwean player has made his first appearance in the Wolves matchday squad for EPL game against Fulham this afternoon.

Leon Chiwome becomes the latest Zimbabwean at the English top-flight club to join the senior team this season after Tawanda Chirewa.

The striker, together fellow countryman Chirewa, are both on the Wolves bench for the encounter.

Chiwome, who signed his first professional contract at the club at the start of this season, has been in fine form with the Academy.

He was born in Brighton, UK to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother, which makes him eligible to play for Zimbabwe.

The youngster received his first call-up to the Warriors squad last November but was not fit enough to report for duty.