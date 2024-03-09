Champions Ngezi Platinum start campaign on low note as CAPS United stumble

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars started their 2024 campaign on a low note after dropping points against newcomers Arenel Movers in the opening round of the season.
Ngezi, who won the Castle Challenge Cup two weeks ago, played a goalless draw against the Bulawayo side.
Arenel were promoted to the top-flight league after winning the Southern Region D1 league.
In Zvishavane, FC Platinum kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 over another newcomer Chegutu Pirates.
The Platinum Boys won the match courtesy of Juan Mutudza’s first half effort.
At Bata Stadium, CAPS United had a terrible start after losing 1-0 to Chicken Inn.
Itai Mabhunu scored the solitary goal towards the end of the first half.
Elsewhere, Green Fuel came from behind to beat Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1, while ZPC Kariba and TelOne played a 2-2 draw at Nyamhunga Stadium.
Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 1 Results:
CAPS United 0-1 Chicken Inn
FC Platinum 1-0 Chegutu Pirates
Arenel 0-0 Ngezi Platinum
Green Fuel 2-1 Bulawayo Chiefs
ZPC Kariba 2-2 TelOne
