Kalisto Pasuwa is the highest paid coach in Malawi as his salary and benefits are revealed

Kalisto Pasuwa is reportedly the highest earning coach in the Malawian Super League.

The Zimbabwean gaffer is attached at Nyasa Big Bullets, where he has achieved unprecedented success.

According to Malawian outlet, The Nation, Bullets are paying Pasuwa a salary of $6 050 per month.

This is almost a double amount of what second highest earner in the league, Nsanzurwimo Ramadhan, is getting at Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.

Pasuwa, who led the People’s Team to a quadruple last season, is in the final year of his three-year contract.

His initial salary was $5 000, but his contract has a clause of a 10 percent hike annually.

The former Warriors boss is also getting an equivalent of $180 as fuel allowance, a similar amount in winning bonus, $120 communication allowance and a $60 monthly training allowance.

Other benefits include a house and fully paid subscription for DStv.

