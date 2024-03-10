Highlanders edge Dynamos to grab bragging rights in Battle of Zim

5:27 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Highlanders started their 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign on a winning note after edging rivals Dynamos in the season opener played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Bosso won the match 2-1, with Melikhaya Ncube and Archford Faira scoring in either half.

The visitors tried to set an early pace with Valentine Kadonzvo causing all sorts of trouble to the hosts.

But the match soon became a balanced affair towards the quarter hour mark.

Ncube broke the deadlock in the 19th minute with a brilliant strike to put Highlanders ahead.

The goal clearly unsettled Dembare, who fell behind the pace.

Despite Bosso’s dominance, the visitors had a few opportunities on the opposite end after getting a couple of free kicks in dangerous positions.

However, they failed to utilise the chances and went to the break trailing 1-0.

The deficit was extended early into the second with Faira scoring Bosso’s second goal in the 48th minute.

Dynamos pulled one back on the hour through Alexander Mandinyenya.

However, Mandinyenya’s goal proved to be a mere consolation at the end of the game as the Glamour Boys failed to complete the recovery and lost the match 2-1.

