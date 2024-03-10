Highlanders vs Dynamos: Preview, TV Info, Team News and more

Highlanders will hosts Dynamos in the opening round of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season this afternoon.

The match will be played on Sunday at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

The kick-off time is at 3 pm CAT.

The gate charges have been pegged at $5 for the rest of the ground and $10 for the VIP section.

The VVIP ticket is going for $20.

Broadcast Details

ZTN Prime (DStv Channel 294) is expected to broadcast the Battle of Zimbabwe live.

Soccer24 will cover the match via blow-by-blow updates.

Team News

Highlanders have a full strength squad and have no injury troubles in the camp.

Dynamos, on the hand, will play without Elvis Moyo, who is on a long-term injury, while Tanaka Shandirwa didn’t travel with the team to Bulawayo.

Captain Frank Makarati has passed the fitness test and is available for selection.

What the coaches said.

Highlanders’ Kelvin Kaindu: “We are looking forward to the game that will be played on Sunday. So far we have no complaints to talk about.

“Everything seems to be going according to plan and our programmes.”

Dynamos’ Genesis Mangombe: “We are more than ready, the preparations have gone well. We have tried to instill what we want in terms of the philosophy and the way we want these guys to play. Now they are understanding it better than last season.”

