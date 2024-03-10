Live: Castle Lager Premiership – Highlanders vs Dynamos

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday One encounter between Highlanders vs Dynamos.

Latest:

Highlanders 2-1 Dynamos

61′ Goal!!! Alex Mandinyenya pulls one back for Dynamos.

55′ Reason Sibanda hits from a distance, Tafiremutsa collects.

50′ Yellow Card to Mudadi (Dynamos).

48′ Goal!!! Archford Faira doubles Highlanders’ lead.

-Halftime.

44′ Yellow card to Mbeba (Highlanders).

40′ Corner kick to Dynamos, played short but Highlanders clear their lines. Keeper Sibanda is impaded in the process, referee blows for the infringement.

38′ Madera gets the space and shoots at goal, no problem for Sibanda as he saves the effort.

37′ Yellow Card to Faira (Highlanders). Free kick to Dynamos in a dangerous position. Sadiki takes it into the box but Sibanda comes out and collects.

34′ Dynamos Sub: Madera replaces injured Kadonzvo.

33′ Sadiki with a shot from a free-kick just outside the box but Sibanda collects with ease.

29′ Yellow Card to Chinyerere (Dynamos).

25′ Highlanders dominating the pace in tbe midfield now. Dynamos yet to create a threatening chance at goal.

HT Highlanders 1-0 Dynamos. Melikhaya Ncube will a brilliant goal to gove Bosso the lead.

19′ Goal!!!! Melikhaya Ncube scores to put Highlanders ahead with a beautiful strike.

17′ Yellow card to Chikuhwa (Highlanders). Free kick to Dynamos, the ball is sent into the box but there’s no threat for the keeper.

13′ Free kick to Highlanders, taken by M. Ncube but he hits the wall from the deadball.

9′ Corner kick to Highlanders, Dynamos’ Dzvinyai clears the danger.

5′ A pacey start in the game with both sides taking chances to dominate the possession.

3′ Kadonzvo breaks free from the flank but is denied by the defence and the ball is eventually cleared by Mbeba.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Highlanders XI: A. Sibanda, Chigumira, McKinnon Mushore, Chikuhwa, Mbeba, Mason Mushore, Muduhwa, R. Sibanda, Faira, B. Ncube, M. Ncube.

Dynamos XI: Tafiremutsa, Jalai, Dzvinyai, Moyo K, Chinyerere, Chiwunga, Ansa-Botchway, Mudadi, Sadiki, Mandinyenya, Kadonzvo.