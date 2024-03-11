Cameroon FA suspends 62 players, including 2023 Afcon star for age fraud

The Cameroon Football Association (FECAFOOT) has suspended sixty-two players for age fraud.

The suspended players include a national team star, 17-year-old Wilfried Nathan Douala, who was a surprise inclusion in Rigobert Song’s squad for the 2023 Afcon tournament in the Ivory Coast.

Douala’s real age hasn’t been disclosed, but is among the players on the official list that was released by FECAFOOT this weekend.

Top-flight side Yong Sport Club have thirteen players suspended.

Victoria United and Ace Fortuna each have seven players banned.

The move comes as FECAFOOT aim to lesses the administrative issues previously faced during and after the end of the Cameroonian football season.