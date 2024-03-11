Marshall Munetsi achieves huge milestone with his latest goal against PSG

Marshall Munetsi has achieved a huge milestone at Stade de Reims following his goal in the 2-2 draw against PSG in the Ligue 1 encounter on Sunday.

Munetsi scored the opening goal of the match in the 6th minute after slotting home the ball from a close range.

The striker took his league season tally to three goals plus four assists.

The goal also puts him among Reims’ top-scorers of the 21st century in the Ligue 1.

He is now on number four with sixteen goals.

Le milieu défensif zimbabwéen 🇿🇼 devient ainsi le seul 4e meilleur buteur du club au 21e siècle dans l’élite devant Gaëtan Charbonnier et Nicolas de Préville (15 tous les deux) ⚽️💪 !#PSGSDR (2-2) pic.twitter.com/sKwDUtOTQn — Ligue 1 Uber Eats (@Ligue1UberEats) March 10, 2024