Bruce Grobbelaar speaks on Liverpool’s Trey Nyoni playing for Zimbabwe

Warriors legend Bruce Grobbelaar has opened up on the possibility of Liverpool youngster Trey Nyoni playing for Zimbabwe in the future.

The 16-year-old forward was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents. He has represented England at junior ranks but is still eligible to switch this allegiance to Zimbabwe.

Grobbelaar, who played for the Reds, Nyoni would be a great asset to the Warriors and has urged ZIFA to move fast on the player.

“That he (Nyoni) will play for Zimbabwe, I don’t know. The decision lies with him and it is up to Zifa to move fast and talk to him,” the Warriors legend said, as cited by the Standard.

“Maybe players like Nakamba (who plays for Luton Town) can also assist in convincing him to play for Zimbabwe.”

Nyoni made his senior debut for Liverpool in late last month when he was introduced in the 77th minute of the FA Cup encounter against Southampton. He replaced Harvey Elliott.

