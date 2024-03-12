Norman Mapeza names his Warriors squad for Malawi tourney

Newly-appointed interim Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has named a squad for the four-nation tournament to be played this month in Malawi during the international break.

The national team will travel to Malawi for the mini tournament which will involve hosts, Zambia and Kenya.

The event will happen during this year’s first international break from 18-26 March 2024 in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Mapeza has called the likes of Macauley Bonne, Shane Maroodza amd Miley Tavaziva who all play in England

Among the notable players set to miss the games are midfielders Bill Antonio and Marvelous Nakamba.

The two players are both out due to injuries.

Here is the squad for the four-nation tournament.

