UK-based youngsters receive first call-ups to Warriors squad as Macauley Bonne returns

Two England-based youngsters have received their first call-ups to the Warriors squad for this month’s four-nation tournament in Malawi.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Joey Phuthi and Huddersfield Town’s Shane Maroodza have been called to feature in the invitational mini-tournament.

Phuthi made his English Championship debut, playing in Wednesday’s 2-0 loss against Coventry City.

He was introduced as an 84th minute substitute and played the remaining part of the game.

The appearance also marked his senior and professional debut with Sheffield Wednesday.

The defender, who signed his first professional contract with the Owls in August, was born in Zimbabwe and moved to the UK six years ago when he was 12 years.

The youngster joined Sheffield Wednesday’s academy at the age of 13 and has worked his way up their youth categories.

Maroodza was born in the UK but his parents are from Zimbabwe which qualifies him to represent the country.

He signed for Huddersfield in 2020 as a free agent after leaving the Leicester City academy.

English League One club Cambridge United striker Macauley Bonne has made his return to the Warriors squad after being dropped in previous games for snubbing earlier calls.

His last call-up was in 2022 but didn’t show up.

Meanwhile, the national team will travel to Malawi for the mini tournament which will involve hosts, Zambia and Kenya.

The event will happen during this year’s first international break from 18-26 March 2024 in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Warriors squad:



Follow the Soccer24 WhatsApp channel for the latest local and international football news, updates and more.

Here is the link to the channel.