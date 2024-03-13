EPL honours Tawanda Chirewa as youngster receives first Warriors call-up

The English Premier League – EPL – has honoured Wolverhampton youngster Tawanda Chirewa following his debut in the top-flight in late January.

Chirewa made his first appearance in the league after coming on as a second half substitute in the goalless draw against Brighton.

The 20-year-old forward was introduced in the 88th minute, playing the final minutes of the game.

The feat came just two weeks after the Zimbabwean made his senior debut for Wolves in the FA Cup 3rd round fixture against Brentford.

He has gone on to make another EPL appearance, against Newcastle United, while also making the matchday squad in several more games.

As part to celebrate his league debut in January, the EPL has given Chirewa a special memento.

Presenting Tawanda Chirewa and Nathan Fraser with their @premierleague debut balls. 🎓⚽️ pic.twitter.com/3y5rhdkV0O — Wolves (@Wolves) March 12, 2024

The honour is given to any homegrown player who makes his first appearance in the Premier League.

The memento is presented with a personalised, engraved case containing the season’s match ball.

Other Zimbabwean players to receive such honour is Warriors international Jordan Zemura during his time at Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Chirewa, who was born in England to Zimbabwean parents, has gotten his first call-up to the Warriors squad ahead of the four-nation tournament in Malawi this month.

The youngster was included in the selection along with Huddersfield Town’s Shane Maroodza and Sheffield Wednesday’s Joey Phuthi, who also received their first call-ups to the national team.

