Kenya squad for four-nation tourney named

Kenya have named their provisional squad for the four-nation tournament to be played this month during the international break.

The Harambe Stars will take part in the invitational mini-tournament along with hosts Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The squad is blended with both locally and foreign-based stars.

Among the notable players provisionally selected for the games is Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi’s Stade de Reims teammate Joseph Okumu.

Provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Zesco-Zambia), Patrick Matasi (Kenya Police), Byrne Odhiambo (Bandari), Bonphas Munyasa (Muranga Seal)

Defenders: Sichenje (AIK-Sweden), Joseph Okumu (Reims-France), Johnstone Omurwa (Estrela-Portugal), Dennis Ng’ang’a (Zanaco Zambia), Daniel Anyembe (Viborg-Denmark), Amos Nondi (Ararat), Abud Omar (Kenya Police), Eric Ouma (Rakow-Poland)

Midfielders: Alphonce Omija (Dhofar-Oman), Kaycie Odhiambo (AFC Leopards), Chris Erambo (Tusker), Richard Odada (Aalborg-Denmark), Anthony Akumu (Sagan Tosu), Kenneth Muguna (Kenya Police), David Sakwa (Bandari), Shariff Musa (Gor Mahia), Ayub Timbe (Sebail-Azeberijan), Eric Johanna (UTA-Romania), Rooney Onyango (GOR Mahia)

Forwards: John Avire (Sekka), Michael Olunga (Duhail-Oman), Jonah Ayunga (ST. Mirren-Scotland), Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia)

