Macauley Bonne reacts to his return to Warriors squad

England-based striker Macauley Bonne has reacted to his return to the Warriors squad.

The Cambridge United forward was selected in the team to play at a four-nation tournament in Malawi this month.

The national team will play in the mini tournament which will involve the hosts, Malawi, Zambia and Kenya.

The event will happen during this year’s first international break from 18-26 March 2024 in Lilongwe.

Reacting to the call-up, Bonne posted on Instagram, saying: “Buzzing to be back with national team.”

The latest call-up marks the first time in three years that he has been called to the national team.

The three-time capped striker was last called in 2021 but didn’t show up.

His last appearance with the Warriors came in 2017 in a friendly match against Namibia.

Follow the Soccer24 WhatsApp channel for the latest local and international football news, updates and more.

Here is the link to the channel.