Highlanders CEO Ronald Moyo to leave club this month

Highlanders Chief Executive Officer Ronald Roland Moyo will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Moyo became the youngest person to assume that role on a substantive basis at Bulawayo giants in 2022.

The official assumed the CEO duties on a permanent position after holding forth for eight months following the departure of Nhlanhla Dube in 2021.

A statement by Highlanders reads:

Moyo joined Highlanders in 2018 as a media officer. He also worked for Bantu Rovers in the Premier League before the club folded upon its relegation.

