Trey Nyoni training with Liverpool senior team but UEFA won’t allow him to play in Europa League

Trey Nyoni has been training with the Liverpool senior team ahead of their Thursday’s Round of 16 second leg tie against Sparta Prague.

The 16-year-old is having his breakout first year at the Anfield side following his decent performance with the Academy.

The display has seen Nyoni, who moved to the club from Leicester City at the start of the campaign, appearing with the Reds senior team in some recent games and made his senior debut in the FA Cup last month.

The Zimbabwean is having another opportunity of training together with the senior players but will not be able to make the squad for Thursday’s Europa League game due to UEFA rules.

The UEFA statutes stipulate that players are only eligible to be registered on List B for a Europa League squad if they are age 21 or under and have been on the club’s books for at least two years.

Trey Nyoni only arrived at Liverpool seven months ago and will only be able to play in Europe if he’s registered on List A (first team players) or after reaching more than two years at Liverpool.

