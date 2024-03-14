Two African giants express interest in signing Prince Dube, Azam confirm

Two African top clubs have expressed their interest in signing Prince Dube.

The striker announced last week that he no longer wants to play for Azam despite having two years left on his contract. He submitted his transfer request which the club accepted.

The management of Azam FC they want USD 300,000 for his release him.

Azam have now confirmed in a statement that they have received offers from Tanzanian giants Simba SC and Sudan’ Al Hilal.

The statement reads: Azam FC confirms that it has received an offer from Simba of Tanzania and Al Hilal of Sudan in need of player Prince Dube, a citizen of Zimbabwe.

“In addition, Azam FC welcomes other clubs to send their offers as the doors are still open.”

