UEFA CL Quarterfinals: List of qualified teams, Draw and fixture dates

The list of teams that qualified for the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals is now complete following the conclusion of the Round of 16 round.

The last-16 stage wrapped up on Wednesday as Borussia Dortmund and Atlético Madrid booked their places in the last eight.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain were the first to book their places and were followed by Manchester City, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Barcelona.

Draw Details and Procedure

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals will take place on Friday, March 15, 2024 1 pm CAT at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

Eight balls containing the names of the quarter-finalists are placed in a large central bowl and shuffled. The first team drawn plays its first match at home, against the second team drawn. The procedure is repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the quarter-final pairings.

For the semi-final draw, four balls containing slips of paper marked ‘Winners of quarter-final 1’ to ‘Winners of quarter-final 4’ are placed in a large central bowl and shuffled. The first and second balls drawn determine the first semi-final pairing, the first ball drawn representing the home team for the first leg. The procedure is repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the semi-final pairings.

TV and Stream Info

The draw will be available to stream live on UEFA’s official website, uefa.com.

SuperSport TV will also broadcast the draw ceremony live.

Dates

Quarter-final first legs: 9/10 April ﻿2024

Quarter-final second legs: 16/17 April 2024

Semi-final first legs: 30 April/ 1 May 2024

Semi-final second legs: 7/8 May ﻿2024

Final: 1 June 2024

Follow the Soccer24 WhatsApp channel for the latest local and international football news, updates and more.

Here is the link to the channel.