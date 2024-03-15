Rotherham United confirm Andy Rinomhota availability for Warriors games

Rotherham United have confirmed the availability of Andy Rinomhota for the Warriors’ upcoming four-nation tournament this month.

Rinomhota was named in the squad to play at the invitational mini-tournament which will also involve hosts Malawi, Zambia and Kenya.

The games will happen during this year’s first international break from 18-26 March 2024 in Lilongwe.

Rotherham confirmed the midfielder’s availability, saying: “Rotherham United midfielder Andy Rinomhota has been called up to the senior Zimbabwe National Team squad for the latest round of fixtures.

“The on loan Cardiff City midfielder will jet off to an invitational tournament, where the Warriors will take on the hosts Malawi, Zambia and Kenya between the 18th and 26th March.

“Leeds-born Rinomhota qualifies for the national team through his father and has been called up alongside other EFL players including Brendan Galloway of Plymouth Argyle, Macauley Bonne of Cambridge United and Reading’s Tivonge Rushesha.

“Everyone at Rotherham United would like to congratulate Andy on his call-up to the national team and wish him all the best during the round of international fixtures.”

