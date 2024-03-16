FC Platinum humble champions Ngezi as Dynamos drop points against Hwange

FC Platinum registered their second successive win in the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season after beating champions Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

The Platinum Boys cruised to a 2-0 victory, thanks to Wilfred Muvirimi’s brace.

Muvirimi opened the scoring as early as in the seventh minute.

Ngezi could have secured an equaliser in the second half but Tinotenda Murasiranwa was denied by the post on the hour.

Muvirimi came again and completed his brace on minute 68 to seal the victory for the visitors.

At Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba, CAPS United cruised past Herentals, registering a 2-0 win.

The Green Machine got their goals from Ralph Kawondera in the 39th minute and Rodwell Chinyengetere later in the second half.

Makepekepe coach Lloyd Chitembwe received a red card in the stoppage time of the final period.

Elsewhere, Dynamos blew a two-goal cushion to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw against Hwange at Barbourfields Stadium.

The match was delayed by over half an hour due to clash of kits.

The Glamour Boys took the lead through Donald Mudadi in the 27th minute before Emmanuel Paga doubled the advantage five minutes after restart.

Their crumbling started ten minutes later when Marcelline Mlilo pulled one back for Hwange.

As the visitors continued to mount more pressure, Dembare conceded an own-goal through Donald Dzvinyai.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 2 Results:

Ngezi Platinum 0-2 FC Platinum

Dynamos 2-2 Hwange

Herentals 0-2 CAPS United

Chicken Inn 0-0 Arenel

TelOne 3-1 Manica Diamonds

Simba Bhora 1-1 Greenfuel

