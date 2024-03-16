Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 2

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday Two games on Saturday.

Latest:

Ngezi Platinum 0-1 FC Platinum

14′ Yellow Card to Madhake (Ngezi).

7′ Goal!!! Wilfred Muvirimi scores for FC Platinum.

7′ Corner kick to FC Platinum.

2′ Corner kick to Ngezi Platinum.

‘1 Kick-off!!!

Ngezi XI: Mariyoni, Madhanaga, Chigwida, Moyo, Madhake, Hachiro, Kashitigu, Mashaireni, Mapoka, Vuwa, Murasiranwa.

FC Platinum XI: Magalane, M. Ngwenya, Ndlovu, Mhlanga, Magaya, Banda, Pavari, Marowa, Bhebhe, Mutimbanyoka, Muvirimi.

Dynamos 0-0 Hwange

*Match delayed due to clash of kits. Dynamos keeper jersey has the same colour with the Hwange shirts.

Dynamos XI: Mapisa, Jalai, Dzvinyai, Moyo K, Nyahwa, Botchway, Shandirwa, Mudadi, Chinyerere, Paga, Madera.

Hwange XI: Muuya, B. Sibanda, Mumpande, L. Sibanda, Shiyandindi, Sithole, Gahadzikwa, Nkomo, Tshuma, Mbweti, Mlilo.

Herentals 0-0 CAPS United

CAPS XI: Rayners, Manokore, Murwira, Zambezi, Chapusha, Chafa, Nyoni, Kawondera, Manondo, Chinyengetere, Makuva.

Chicken Inn 0-0 Arenel

TelOne 0-0 Manica Diamonds

Simba Bhora 0-0 Greenfuel

Follow the Soccer24 WhatsApp channel for the latest local and international football news, updates and more.

Here is the link to the channel.