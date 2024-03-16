Nyasha Mushekwi scores first goal at new club

Nyasha Mushekwi has scored his first goal at his new club Yunnan Yukun.

The Zimbabwean striker joined the side early this month on a free transfer after leaving Chinese Super League side Zhejiang Greentown.

Yukun plays in the League One, the second tier of the Chinese football.

Mushekwi netted his first goal for the club as early as in the first minute to open the scoring against Nanjing City.

The 36-year-old made his debut last week, playing the entire match against FS Nanshi.

