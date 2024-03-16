Two more England-based players availability for Warriors games confirmed

Two more England-based players’ availability for the Warriors’ upcoming four-nation tournament this month has been confirmed by the clubs.

The games will happen during this year’s first international break from 18-26 March 2024 in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway and Huddersfield Town’s Shane Maroodza will be available to travel for the mini tournament.

This is Maroodza’s first call-up to the national team.

Also set to come for the games is Andy Rinomhota after his availability was confirmed by Rotherham United on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Wolves forward Tawanda Chirewa has withdrawn from the Warriors squad.

Chirewa’s reason to withdraw is to concentrate on his club football for the remainder of the season.

The youngster, who was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents, was recently promoted to the Wolves senior team and wants to use the opportunity to solidify his place in the squad.

But he has committed himself to play for Zimbabwe in the World Cup Qualifiers Group C games in June this year after the campaign had ended.

