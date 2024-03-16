Watch: Knowledge Musona scores again in Saudi Pro League

Knowledge Musona was on the score-sheet again in the Saudi Pro League.

The Zimbabwean forward netted the equaliser of Al Riyadh in the 1-1 draw against Al Fayha on Friday night.

Musona found the back of the net in the 64th minute, scoring from a close range inside the box.

The effort is his third in the last four games and takes his total to three goals in his season tally.

