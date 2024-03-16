Wolves youngster Tawanda Chirewa withdraws from Warriors squad as two Zim players get England U18 call-up

Wolves forward Tawanda Chirewa has withdrawn from the Warriors squad for the upcoming four-nation tournament this month.

Chirewa received his first call-up to the national team when newly-appointed interim coach Norman Mapeza named his selection for the games.

The 20-year-old will not come for the games after excusing himself from the team.

Chirewa’s reason to withdraw is to concentrate on his club football for the remainder of the season.

The youngster, who was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents, was recently promoted to the Wolves senior team and wants to use the opportunity to solidify his place in the squad.

But he has committed himself to play for Zimbabwe in the World Cup Qualifiers Group C games in June this year after the campaign had ended.

Meanwhile, Wolves teammate Leon Chiwome and Liverpool Academy midfielder Trey Nyoni have been named in the England U18 squad for upcoming matches against Czech Republic, Germany and Netherlands.

Chiwome was called to the Warriors squad last year but turned down the call as he wanted to continue his development in England.

Both Chiwome and Nyoni are still eligible to play for Zimbabwe in the future.

Follow the Soccer24 WhatsApp channel for the latest local and international football news, updates and more.

Here is the link to the channel.