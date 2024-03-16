Zim prospect Leon Chiwome makes senior debut at Wolves

Leon Chiwome made his senior debut at Wolves on Saturday in the Emirates FA Cup quarterfinal encounter against Coventry City.

Chiwome was named on the bench in the match amd came on as a second half substitute.

He was introduced in the 58th minute to replace Nathan Fraser as Wolves lost 3-2 to bow out of the tournament.

The 18-year-old’s senior team debut comes just two weeks after he got his first matchday squad appearance.

The Warriors prospect becomes the latest Academy player at Wolves to make his debut this season.

Fellow Zimbabwean Tawanda Chirewa made his senior debut at the club in the same competition in January.

Chirewa was later promoted to the senior team and is now a regular in squad.

He was on the bench in Saturday’s encounter but did not play.