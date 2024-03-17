Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 2

Follow our live coverage of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 2.

Latest:

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 Highlanders

45+2′ Goal!!! Never Rauzhi converts from the spot to equalise for Chiefs.

41′ Goal!!! Lynoth Chikuhwa opens the scoring for Highlanders.

34′ Reason Sibanda with a chance but fails to properly pack his shot and keeper collects.

26′ Water break.

23′ Still goalless at the halfway mark.

16′ Free kick to Highlanders, Mbeba takes it and Muduhwa connects it with a header. Matutu makes a great save.

14′ Free kick to Chiefs, Musikavanhu takes it into the box but Highlanders clear their lines.

7′ Melikhaya Ncube tries from a range but his effort is wide.

6′ Corner kick to Highlanders, Brighton Ncube connects it but his header goes off target.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Chiefs XI: Matutu, Musikavanhu, Chikwende, Moyo, Ncube, Shoko, Sithole, Rauzhi, Hativagoni, Muchenje, Masaza.

Highlanders XI: A. Sibanda, Chigumira, McKinnon Mushore, Chikuhwa, Mbeba, Mason Mushore, Muduhwa, R. Sibanda, Faira, B. Ncube, M. Ncube.

Chegutu Pirates 0-1 ZPC Kariba