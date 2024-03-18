Dynamos and Herentals youngsters dropped from Young Warriors squad due to disciplinary issues

Dynamos’ Elton Chikona and Herentals’ Leon Daka have been dropped from the Young Warriors squad for the four-nation tournament due to disciplinary issues.

The duo was named in the U20 squad for the invitational mini-tournament in Malawi scheduled for this week.

According to a statement by ZIFA, Chikona and Daka didn’t travel with team to Malawi yesterday.

The statement reads: “Elton Chikona (Dynamos FC) and Leon Daka (Herentals FC) have been released from the U20 men’s national team training camp and were unable to accompany the team to Malawi due to breaches in team protocols.

“While this situation is regrettable, ZIFA considers it a vital disciplinary measure in its efforts to instill a new team culture characterized by respect for coaches, teammates, and a strong commitment to discipline.”

Meanwhile, the Young Warriors will play Zambia in their first game at the tournament on 21 August.