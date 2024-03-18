Opinion| Dynamos’ problems go beyond Kaka

Once again, and definitely not for the last time, Dynamos fans are demanding for the coach’s dismissal.

For the umpteenth time, a section of DeMbare fans, after the 2-2 draw with Hwange at Babourfields, were singing denigratory songs aimed at Genesis ‘Kaka’ Mangombe, urging the Moses Maunganidze-led executive to show the youthful coach the exit door.

Predictably, if things don’t go according to plan in their next match, Dynamos fans will probably chant ‘Tinoda Mablanyo’ —a seal of approval for Mangombe’s assistant Lloyd Chigowe.

The same fans who will likely call for Chigowe’s promotion are perhaps the very same who bayed for the lanky tactician’s blood when he was the head coach five years ago, leading to his subsequent dismissal just four games into the season.

Somehow, Mangombe, who ended Dynamos’ nine-year trophy drought three months ago when he guided the Harare giants to Chibuku Super Cup success, is now surplus to requirements according to some DeMbare fans.

Can the problems at Dynamos be solved entirely on the tactics board though?

Ahead of the 2024 season, Mangombe, aiming to strengthen the squad ahead of DeMbare’s return to the African safari —where they will take part in the CAF Confederation Cup, provided the Maunganidze-led executive with his players wishlist.

That list included the likes of 2022 Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona, highly-rated former Bulawayo Chiefs midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe, former Warriors stars Khama Billiat and Kuda Mahachi, as well as the deadly Obriel Chirinda.

Mangombe even told his bosses how important it was for DeMbare to renew the contract of exiciting young midfield ace Junior Makunike.

But unfortunately for the former Yadah coach, none of the aforementioned players, for various reasons which the Dynamos executive can probably explain better, ended up signing for the Glamour Boys.

Mangombe didn’t get any of the players he initially wanted and the harsh reality is; the majority of his new recruits, most of whom were rejects, were simply ‘Plan B’.

Moreover, it is simply wishful thinking to expect a coach who is in charge of a club with a none existent player development program, to be consistent as far as results are concerned.

Two of Dynamos’ most key players —Tanaka Shandirwa and Issa Sadiki, are on loan from Yadah.

How is it even possible that a big club like Dynamos depends on players loaned from Yadah?

Respectfully, under normal circumstances, Dynamos should be loaning players to Yadah, not the other way round.

As a matter of fact, DeMbare, in the normal manner, should be loaning out players struggling for game time, to teams like Yadah.

Additionally, is there any kind of long term planning on the part of the Dynamos leadership?

Waking up and saying “we want to win the championship” is a baseless declaration if there is no proper planning, no matter how good the coach in the dugout is.

Dynamos do not even have basic things like performance analysis equipment to help the coach.

In this day and age, any serious football club ought to have performance analysis equipment to help the coach in terms of in-depth review of performance as well as analysing the opponents.

But all Desmond Mhene (the Dynamos perfomance analyst) will be having at his disposal, are an Eversharp 15m pen and a notebook.

Lastly, governance wise, is Dynamos proper in that regard?

The appointment of Board Chairman Benard Marriot Lusengo’ son Harry as team manager —one of the many weird decisions made by the veteran admistrator, portrays a vivid picture of his failure to seperate personal and club interests.

Was Harry’s appoint on merit and how big a joke will it be knowing that the welfare of Dynamos players, in a serious competition like the Confederation Cup, will be his responsibility?

Metaphorically, Dynamos have seven million problems, which go beyond Genesis Mangombe.