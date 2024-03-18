Zim players based abroad round-up

Nyasha Mushekwi scored his first goal at his new club Yunnan Yukun of the Chinese League One on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean striker joined the side early this month on a free transfer after leaving Chinese Super League side Zhejiang Greentown.

Mushekwi netted the goal as early as in the first minute to open the scoring against Nanjing City.

The 36-year-old made his debut last week, playing the entire match against FS Nanshi.

In France, Tinotenda Kadewere’s goal-drought continued as Nantes fell 3-1 to Strasbourg in the Ligue 1 match on Saturday.

The striker, who last scored in the league five games ago, started in the match but was subbed off in the 66th minute.

Marshall Munetsi was also in action in the Ligue 1 over the weekend, featuring for the entire ninety minutes in Stade de Reims’ 2-1 win over Metz.

Munetsi, however, received a yellow card in the second half of the game.

Munashe Garananga continues to settle well in the Belgian Pro League after starting another game.

Garananga, who plays for KV Mechelen, returned to the starting XI against OH Leuven.

He missed the previous encounter due to a hamstring injury.

Knowledge Musona was on the score-sheet again in the Saudi Pro League.

The Zimbabwean forward netted the equaliser of Al Riyadh in the 1-1 draw against Al Fayha on Friday night.

Musona found the back of the net in the 64th minute, scoring from a close range inside the box.

In England, several England-based stars were also in action over the weekend.

Wolves youngster Leon Chiwome made his senior debut in the FA Cup loss to Coventry City.

Chiwome was named on the bench in the match and came on as a second half substitute.

He was introduced in the 58th minute to replace Nathan Fraser as Wolves lost 3-2 to bow out of the tournament.

Fellow Zimbabwean was on the bench in Saturday’s encounter but did not play.

Brendan Galloway was an unused substitute in Plymouth Argyle’s 1-0 loss against Preston in the Championship.

Andy Rinomhota made another successive start for Rotherham United, while Tivonge Rushesha was a late substitute in Reading’s 4-0 win against Cambridge United in the League One.