Rufaro Stadium finally gets clearance set to host Caste Lager Premier Soccer League games

Rufaro Stadium has finally been cleared to host Premier Soccer Leagues.

The stadium has been undergoing renovations but was yet to meet the standards but will now host action once again in Match Day 3 of the Caste Lager Premiership.

Castle Lager Premiership Week 3 Fixtures

Thursday 28 March

CAPS United v Bikita Minerals (Rufaro)

Arenel Movers v Herentals (Luveve)

FC Platinum v Chicken Inn (Mandava)

ZPC Kariba v Ngezi Platinum (Nyamhunga)

Greenfuel v Telone (Greenfuel)

Manica Diamonds v Chegutu Pirates (Sakubva)

Friday 29 March

Highlanders v Simba Bhora(Barbourfields)

Hwange v Bulawayo Chiefs (Colliery)

Yadah v Dynamos (Rufaro)