Rufaro Stadium ‘provisionally’ homologated

Premier Soccer League (PSL) media and liason officer Kudzai Bare has shed light on the availability of Rufaro Stadium, after the iconic venue appeared on the top-flight’s league match day 3 fixtures list asterisked.

Rufaro, which has not hosted Premiership football since 2019, failed to meet numerous deadlines set by Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume to be able to do so, despite the ongoing renovations at the ‘home of football’.

Thanks to Rufaro’s unusability, Harare-based teams have been forced to seek alternative venues outside the capital, with Dynamos temporarily using Babourfields in Bulawayo, while CAPS United have adopted Bata in Gweru on a temporary basis.

Ahead of match 3 fixtures, which will be played on March 28-29 after the international break, the PSL listed Rufaro as the host venue for CAPS United-Bikita Minerals clash, as well as for the eagerly-awaited Yadah-Dynamos showdown.

However, on both matches on the fixtures list, Rufaro was asterisked and written in red, unlike all the other venues written in black.

“We are hoping that Rufaro would have been given the go-ahead to host PSL matches by the time we have the matchday 3 fixtures are played (on 28-29 March),” said Bare when sought for clarity.

“As far as I know, it (Rufaro) hasn’t been approved, but we are hoping it would have passed by the time we resume PSL games, that is why we provisionally put it on the fixtures list,” she added.