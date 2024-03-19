Warriors hold first training in Malawi ahead of four-nation tourney

The Warriors squad held their first training in Malawi on Tuesday ahead of the four-nation tournament.

The national team are preparing for the mini competition which will be played this weekend.

Zimbabwe will face Zambia in their first match on Saturday at 2 pm CAT.

A sizeable number of players was part of the first training including Turkey-based defender Teenage Hadebe, Gerald Takwara amd all locally-based players in squad.

More foreign-based stars are expected to join the camp in the coming, while the likes of Leicester City’s Tawanda Maswanhise is already in Malawi and are expected to start training on Wednesday.

Wolves forward Tawanda Chirewa is the only confirmed withdrawal from the squad named by interim coach Norman Mapeza last week.

Warriors Squad: