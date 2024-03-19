Young Warriors opponents withdraw from four-nation tournament, new fixtures confirmed

Young Warriors’ first opponents at the four-nation tournament, Zambia, have withdrawn from the competition.

The Zambia U20 side will no longer take part in the tournament which is scheduled for this week in Malawi.

Zimbabwe were supposed to face them in the first round on 21 March.

Following the withdrawal, the games will now be played in a round-robin format.

Malawi and Kenya are the other opponents in the invitational mini-tournament.

The senior men’s competition, which will happen concurrently with the U20 games, remains unaffected.

Here is the new schedule for the three U20 sides now left.