ZIFA Eastern Region D1 promotion saga finally resolved as league champions are confirmed

The ZIFA Eastern Region Division One promotion saga has finally been resolved after a jury decided on the matter last week.

Tenax CS were challenging Bikita Minerals’ promotion after the latter was awarded three points following a boardroom decision in their match against Grayham FC, who used an ineligible player in the tie.

The ZPCS owned club argued that Grayham were supposed to be docked points without awarding the match to Bikita Minerals.

The awarded points saw the Bikita-based side ending the season at the top and two points ahead of second-placed Tenax.

After a couple of months of suspense, a judgement was delivered last week and Bikita Minerals were confirmed as the Eastern Region Division One champions.

The Lithium Boys will now face Yadah in their first match in the top-flight on a date and venue to be confirmed.

