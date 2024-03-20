Highlanders begin search for new CEO

Highlanders have began their search for a new Chief Executive Officer after the club announced that Ronald Moyo is leaving the post.

Moyo, who became the youngest person to assume that role on a substantive basis at the Bulawayo giants in 2022, will not renew his contract when it expires on 31 March.

The official assumed the CEO duties on a permanent position after holding forth for eight months following the departure of Nhlanhla Dube in 2021.

Highlanders are now on the path of finding Moyo’s replacement.

The club confirmed the vacancy in a post on their social media pages.

