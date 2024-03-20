New twist to Cameroon Afcon star age fraud saga

There is a new twist to Cameroonian player Wilfried Nathan Douala’s age fraud saga.

Douala, who was part of the Teranga Lions’ 2023 Afcon squad, was among sixty two players suspended by the Cameroonian Football Association (FECAFOOT) early in the month for age cheating.

Following the suspension, his club Victoria United, which plays in the Cameroonian top-flight, submitted evidence of his “true age” to FECAFOOT.

The FA has now cleared Douala of the accusation and allowed him to play in the upcoming MTN Elite 2024 playoffs for Victoria.

Twelve other players have also been cleared of age fraud accusations.