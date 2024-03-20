Simon Marange gives positive assessment of Young Warriors squad for Malawi tourney

Young Warriors coach Simon Marange believes the three-nation U20 tournament in Malawi will present a good platform to form a new foundation for his charges.

The tournament will mark the first time in over three years that the Zimbabwe junior side will be involved in international football.

The U20 team has been out of action due to the FIFA ban which was imposed on ZIFA.

The Young Warriors will begin their campaign today against hosts Malawi.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Speaking ahead of the first game, Marange said: “There is a lot of excitement in the camp. You know when you have got young players, there is a lot of enthusiasm. It’s a good opportunity for these young players.”

The gaffer added: “You know we have not been around for two to three years, so it’s the chance for us to bring back the right culture and the pride of playing the junior national team.

“So we are here to bring back the pride and the integrity of the Zimbabwe national team.”