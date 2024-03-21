Marange happy with performance despite loss

Young Warriors coach Simon Marange believes his charges played well despite losing to Malawi in the opening game of the four-nations invitational tournament.

Malawi beat Zimbabwe 3-2 at the Silver Stadium, in a contest the hosts largely dominated and got their goals from Madalitso Safuli and an Emmanuel Savel brace, while the lively Denzel Mapuwa grabbed a brace for the visitors.

Speaking after the game, Marange showered praise on his charges, saying they gave a good account of themselves despite the fact that for most them, it was the first time representing the country.

“For a start, I think we put on a good performance. For most players, it’s the first time playing in the national team —90% of the squad, so I think they gave a good account,” Marange said.

“We controlled most of the game, we lost the game on transition moments. The two goals that came in on a quick time, they were transition moments where we lost a bit of shape while we had the ball and they were able to punish us,” he added.