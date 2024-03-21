Norman Mapeza offers update on Warriors squad ahead of 4-nation tourney

Warriors interim coach Norman Mapeza Mapeza has given an update on the squad’s preparations for the Four-nation tournament.

The national team is currently in Malawi for the invitational mini-tournament.

According to Mapeza, all selected players are now in camp and the squad held its first full session on Wednesday.

Wolves forward Tawanda Chirewa is the only withdrawal from the selection named last week.

The coach told ZIFA Media: “We only had ten players (on our first day) but most of the guys started arriving yesterday (Tuesday) around 3 pm.

“I’m more than happy because everybody is here now. We did our full session together (on Wednesday), first with some technical work and later had a three-quarter game situation.”

The gaffer added: “The guys are pushing, the desire is there and there’s a positive attitude.”

Zimbabwe will face Zambia in their first match at thetournament in Lilongwe, Malawi on Saturday.

The winner of the match will face either Kenya or Malawi in the final on on 26 March.

