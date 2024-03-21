Warriors ready for battle

The country’s senior men’s national team —the Warriors had two training sessions ahead of tomorrow’s four-nations invitational tournament opener against Zambia.

The Warriors went through their paces under the watchful eye of interim coach Norman Mapeza at the Nankakha Police Grounds in Lilongwe.

Brentford goalkeeper Marley Tavaziva tropped into camp this afternoon.

According to statement by ZIFA, Mapeza has a clean bill of health at his disposal ahead of the Chipolopolo clash.

“The Warriors have a clean bill of health and all players came through unscathed from the two grueling training sessions as the intensity was ramped up ahead of Saturday’s match with Zambia,” said ZIFA.

“This evening, the Warriors squad led by the Head of Delegation, Retired Colonel Kenneth Mhlophe, ZIFA CEO Yvonne Manwa and Head Coach Norman Mapeza, will attend a state banquet hosted by His Excellency, the President of Malawi, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.”