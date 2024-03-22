Marshall Munetsi comments on Norman Mapeza appointment as interim Warriors coach

Marshall Munetsi has spoken about the newly appointed Warriors interim coach Norman Mapeza ahead of the the national side’s four-nation tournament.

Mapeza’s appointment was confirmed by the ZIFA Nomalisation Committee last week.

The gaffer, who is not new to the national team top post, will take charge of the Warriors at the invitational mini-tournament in Malawi.

Zimbabwe will face Zambia in their first match at the competition on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Speaking about the Mapeza’s appointment, Munetsi told ZIFA Media: “Our coach, Norman Mapeza, has played football before, and it’s good to have someone like that, who knows the things that we’re going through right now.

“We are already starting to have a bit of the idea of how he wants the team to play and look like.

“It’s also good to have someone who has played and understand football, and what he has been doing for Zimbabwe, locally.”

Norman Mapeza will be assisted by Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach, Takesure Chiragwi.

