England-based players struggled to cope in Malawi: Norman Mapeza

Warriors interim coach Norman Mapeza has revealed that a couple of UK-born players in the Warriors squad struggled to cope with conditions in Malawi.

The players, who include the likes of Tawanda Maswanhise, Marley Tavaziva, Shane Maroodza and Joey Phuthi, have never played in Africa and today will mark their first time.

According to Mapeza, when the youngsters arrived in Malawi on Wednesday, they struggled and even complained about the pitch.

The gaffer revealed this to reporters in his press conference on Friday ahead of their game against Zambia.

He said: “We have some guys that are coming from the UK, they have never been in Zimbabwe before.

“Some of them left the country very young, so they need to understand the culture difference and the environment especially here in Africa.

Mapeza added:”I spoke with the players yesterday (on Thursday) and several of them complained about the state of the pitch.

“But I told them that they need to adjust and accept the change. It’s not the same all over the world.

“They later showed maturity and started to adapt to the conditions.”

Follow the Soccer24 WhatsApp channel for the latest local and international football news, updates and more.

Here is the link to the channel.